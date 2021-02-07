CWV Chain (CWV) 1-Day Volume Tops $13,787.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 7th. CWV Chain has a market cap of $6.94 million and approximately $13,787.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00050945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00177495 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00060714 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00063371 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.07 or 0.00240273 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00074404 BTC.

CWV Chain Token Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

CWV Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

