CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.64.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. DA Davidson raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $118.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $140.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $162.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.64 and its 200-day moving average is $120.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,316.19 and a beta of 1.37. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $69.50 and a twelve month high of $169.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $106.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.97 million. CyberArk Software had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,931,000 after buying an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 53,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection, as well as secure remote vendor access to privileged access security; Application Access Manager for secrets management for application types and non-human identities; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

