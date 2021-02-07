CyberMiles (CMT) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.75 Million

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. CyberMiles has a market cap of $7.75 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00391947 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.22 or 0.00047473 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,474.53 or 1.00260682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00033936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003603 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00065334 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001659 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CMT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

CyberMiles can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.