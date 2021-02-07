D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,038. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,294 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $80.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.51 and a 12-month high of $83.25.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.