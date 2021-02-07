DAD Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. One DAD token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000473 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DAD has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. DAD has a market cap of $24.57 million and $633,351.00 worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00063329 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $485.42 or 0.01256796 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,679.51 or 0.06937453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006432 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00053086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00017718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00022890 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00034688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (CRYPTO:DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. The official website for DAD is dad.one . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAD Token Trading

DAD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.