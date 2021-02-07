DAEX (DAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.10 Million

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One DAEX token can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAEX has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $2.10 million and $65,701.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00063292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.28 or 0.01242574 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,426.39 or 0.06251494 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00006162 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00052433 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00033462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

