DAEX (DAX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15,820.00

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAEX has a market cap of $1.87 million and approximately $15,820.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAEX has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $437.82 or 0.01122939 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.74 or 0.06406241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00050836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00023196 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016900 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00033087 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002565 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX (DAX) is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

