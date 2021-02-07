Dai (DAI) Market Cap Reaches $1.81 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002585 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $318.73 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00063352 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $479.10 or 0.01237075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,408.05 or 0.06217767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006143 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00016977 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00022695 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033377 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About Dai

Dai is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,808,762,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,808,762,168 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

