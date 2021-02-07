Dai Price Up 0.1% Over Last Week (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. During the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dai has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and $260.90 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.01139087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.23 or 0.06421196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017046 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Dai Token Profile

Dai is a token. Its launch date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 1,805,042,562 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,805,042,536 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dai

Dai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

