Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Position Trimmed by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 12,226 shares during the period. Danaher makes up about 2.3% of Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $18,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales purchased 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, for a total transaction of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at $543,789,360.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on DHR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

Danaher stock opened at $235.59 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $119.60 and a 12 month high of $248.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.02. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.29%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.