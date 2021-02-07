DAOstack (GEN) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $117,815.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded down 10.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. DAOstack has a total market cap of $5.78 million and approximately $117,815.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAOstack token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DAOstack has traded up 26.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,487.24 or 1.00382934 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00038271 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00067023 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000233 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000244 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003216 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,182,939 tokens. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DAOstack

DAOstack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

