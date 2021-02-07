Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 317,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,451 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Darden Restaurants worth $37,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 359,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after purchasing an additional 122,620 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,333,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 379,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

