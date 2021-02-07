Dash (DASH) Price Up 14.6% Over Last Week

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $117.47 or 0.00305049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dash has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. Dash has a market cap of $1.17 billion and $841.76 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00033195 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003091 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $774.88 or 0.02012263 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,963,664 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

