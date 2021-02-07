DATA (DTA) Market Capitalization Tops $6.34 Million

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded up 18.3% against the dollar. One DATA token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $6.34 million and $283,276.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00063487 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.30 or 0.01198212 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,465.81 or 0.06336187 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017181 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00023020 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00033944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official website for DATA is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

