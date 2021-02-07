Databroker (DTX) Trading Up 59.4% Over Last Week

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 59.4% against the U.S. dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.89 million and $82.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.28 or 0.01244868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06808819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Databroker Token Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.