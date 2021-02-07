Databroker Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Databroker token can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Databroker has traded up 59.4% against the dollar. Databroker has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $82.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Databroker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.28 or 0.01244868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06808819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Databroker Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a token. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

Databroker Token Trading

Databroker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Databroker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Databroker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Databroker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Databroker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.