Datamine (DAM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $564,596.31

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Datamine token can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000390 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine has a market cap of $564,596.31 and approximately $18,929.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004108 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00096626 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003137 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,753,602 tokens. The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency

Datamine Token Trading

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

