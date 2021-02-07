Datamine Market Capitalization Tops $603,503.50 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $603,503.50 and $16,279.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00097682 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003460 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Datamine Profile

DAM is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,743,716 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

