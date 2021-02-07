Datum (DAT) One Day Volume Tops $93,301.00

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, Datum has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Datum has a market cap of $914,314.89 and $93,301.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00063611 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.95 or 0.01161103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,406.74 or 0.06266411 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00005869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00023010 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00016924 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00033394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Datum Token Profile

DAT is a token. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,001,935,124 tokens. Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Datum’s official website is datum.org

Datum Token Trading

Datum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

