DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $3,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its position in DaVita by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in DaVita by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.33.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.88, for a total transaction of $46,388.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,503.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock worth $2,943,956. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $109.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.20 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

