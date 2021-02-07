Day & Ennis LLC Acquires 17,878 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Day & Ennis LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 355.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 123,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 326.2% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 94,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after purchasing an additional 72,595 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,365,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $110.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.14 and its 200-day moving average is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $104.79 and a one year high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

