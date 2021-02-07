Day & Ennis LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $79,854,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,956,000 after purchasing an additional 579,678 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,193,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,689,000 after purchasing an additional 559,278 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,994,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,811,000 after purchasing an additional 254,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 576,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,524,000 after purchasing an additional 232,812 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.26. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $125.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

