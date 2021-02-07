Day & Ennis LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Day & Ennis LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,539,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,319,000. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 74,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 32,481 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after acquiring an additional 29,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,371,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

IYG stock opened at $156.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.70.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.