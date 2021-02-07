Day & Ennis LLC Has $7.66 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF accounts for 3.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC owned 0.89% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,968,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF stock opened at $59.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $60.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.70.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.