Day & Ennis LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,629 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC owned 0.08% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $9,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000.

ESGU opened at $89.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $49.12 and a 1 year high of $89.86.

