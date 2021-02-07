Day & Ennis LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV opened at $67.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.45. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

