Day & Ennis LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Day & Ennis LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC owned approximately 0.79% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.00 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $56.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.26.

