Day & Ennis LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,113 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IYG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,291,000. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $211,000.

IYG opened at $156.43 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $86.42 and a 1-year high of $159.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.70.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

