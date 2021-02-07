DCM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 12,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 64,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 131,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

CAT stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $193.00. 2,240,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,343,266. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day moving average of $163.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.50 and a twelve month high of $200.17. The firm has a market cap of $104.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.80.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,864 shares of company stock worth $3,541,892 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.