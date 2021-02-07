DCM Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,705 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 39,769 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 81,975.5% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 43,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after acquiring an additional 43,447 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 28.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 70.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of QUALCOMM to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $160.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $145.84. 24,695,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,040,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.00 and a twelve month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,547,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

