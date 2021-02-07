DCM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,763,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. makes up 2.8% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AJG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.80.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.40. 800,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,986. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total transaction of $805,248.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.23, for a total transaction of $1,502,298.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 33,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,937,213.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,200 shares of company stock worth $5,219,461 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

