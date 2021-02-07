DCM Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 11,633.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,299,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 2,280,278 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 29.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,670,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $574,933,000 after buying an additional 611,278 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth approximately $118,534,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 453.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 489,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $108,628,000 after buying an additional 400,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 28.4% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 762,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $164,277,000 after buying an additional 168,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $235.59. 1,470,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,885. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $119.60 and a 52-week high of $248.32. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.34 and its 200 day moving average is $220.02.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.00.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

