DCM Advisors LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,581 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. Broadcom comprises about 0.9% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO traded down $4.62 on Friday, reaching $466.01. 1,248,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,984. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $478.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.93. The company has a market cap of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

