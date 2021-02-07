DCM Advisors LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,571,000. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.9% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $492.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,678,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $490.26 and a 200-day moving average of $457.08. The company has a market capitalization of $195.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.21 and a 12-month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.