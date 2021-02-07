DCM Advisors LLC Invests $2.30 Million in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,250 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000. NIKE makes up approximately 1.3% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,633,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,962,681,000 after buying an additional 2,577,992 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,013,054 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $992,137,000 after buying an additional 319,266 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,869,189 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $862,358,000 after buying an additional 139,857 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 11.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 5,149,281 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $646,441,000 after buying an additional 508,255 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,307,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $540,773,000 after buying an additional 11,410 shares during the period. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total value of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares in the company, valued at $216,425,781.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,500 shares of company stock valued at $62,461,870. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock traded up $4.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.11. 6,151,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.59. The stock has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.92, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on NIKE from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NIKE from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Read More: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.