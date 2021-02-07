DCM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $957,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.13. 741,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,086. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.90 and a 52-week high of $158.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.49.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 10.27%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BR shares. Truist started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $3,387,286.36. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

