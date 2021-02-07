DCM Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 39,432 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,369,105 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 543,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 17,154 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 306,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 30,249 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 218,133 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 38.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after acquiring an additional 52,946 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBN stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 103,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,741. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average is $26.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

