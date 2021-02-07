DCM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,057 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,057 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.28.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $76,245,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,124,214.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 183,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $27,621,756.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,673,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,872,599.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.36. 6,817,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,725,307. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $408.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

