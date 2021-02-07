DCM Advisors LLC Takes $1.15 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $169.81. 6,538,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,507,980. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $136.12 and a one year high of $194.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.49.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

