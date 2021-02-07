DCM Advisors LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMA shares. Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Stephens upgraded shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $62.64. 949,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $66.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

