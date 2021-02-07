DCM Advisors LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,000. The Charles Schwab comprises 0.9% of DCM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,505,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,617 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,745,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,374,000 after buying an additional 1,483,289 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 10,601,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,081,000 after buying an additional 52,612 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 9.0% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,182,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,927,000 after purchasing an additional 840,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 26.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,432,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,858 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 3,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.08 per share, for a total transaction of $196,634.88. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $999,160.40. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,570,936 shares of company stock valued at $78,294,712. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.54.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.74. 7,994,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,914,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $104.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

