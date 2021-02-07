DCM Advisors LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Agilent Technologies comprises 1.0% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,577.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $2,550,955.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,776 shares of company stock worth $15,088,808.

Shares of A stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,029. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.50. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $129.34.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on A. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Agilent Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.74.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

