DCM Advisors LLC Takes $2.01 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,830 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000. Starbucks makes up about 1.2% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after purchasing an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,557,681 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $649,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,177 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $769,381,000 after purchasing an additional 438,121 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 28.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,706 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,072,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,206. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

