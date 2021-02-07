DCM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 680 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $35.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,098.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,160. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,800.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,655.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,157.78.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

