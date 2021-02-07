DCM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 277.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 869,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,575,000 after purchasing an additional 638,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,878,000 after purchasing an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10,301.8% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 207,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 205,314 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $21,021,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 841,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,612,000 after purchasing an additional 96,276 shares during the period. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.91.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,307 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $267,856.58. Also, EVP Colin Moore sold 44,068 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.60, for a total value of $8,928,176.80. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,449 shares of company stock valued at $17,100,939. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMP stock traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.06. The stock had a trading volume of 462,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,848. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

