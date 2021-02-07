DCM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,258,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,868,000 after purchasing an additional 153,154 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,973,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 137,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.63. 1,463,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.25.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
