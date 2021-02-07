DCM Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,301,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,258,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 349,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,868,000 after purchasing an additional 153,154 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,973,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cummins by 10,345.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after purchasing an additional 137,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.63. 1,463,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.66. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.03 and a twelve month high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.25.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

