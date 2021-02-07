DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DCP. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James raised DCP Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

NYSE DCP opened at $20.96 on Friday. DCP Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 3.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. DCP Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $6,054,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4,410.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 505,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 493,977 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 448,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs.

