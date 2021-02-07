DEAPcoin (DEP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.96 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 7th. One DEAPcoin token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $423,128.00 worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEAPcoin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00175593 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00063466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.23 or 0.00055721 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00238093 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00073058 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 tokens. The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEAPcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEAPcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

