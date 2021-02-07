DecentBet (DBET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $114,143.35

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One DecentBet token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded down 40.7% against the US dollar. DecentBet has a total market cap of $114,143.35 and $112.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00063683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.38 or 0.01195834 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,451.42 or 0.06285652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002568 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00017063 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022867 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00033790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

DecentBet Token Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DecentBet Token Trading

DecentBet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.