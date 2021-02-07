DeDora Capital Inc. Cuts Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

DeDora Capital Inc. cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.0% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Orca Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 253,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,179,000 after buying an additional 41,838 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 135,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,256,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Independent Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

JPM stock opened at $137.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The company has a market cap of $420.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.87 and a 200 day moving average of $111.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

